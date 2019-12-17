Rural roads and who’s taking care of them was the focus for Burt County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Among the topics for discussion was work on the east end of County Road E.
An area landowner, Rob Olson had approached the board in early October about raising the east end of the road back to where it was in 2011, approximately four feet higher than it is now. He said then that raising the road to pre-flood levels would prevent the ongoing flooding of over 1,800 acres of farmland. Concerns have since arisen over who’s paying for the work and how much they’ll be asked to pay.
Dist. 1 Supervisor Cliff Morrow, who lives at the west end of the proposed project area, said he asked Olson to come in again to clarify the situation.
“This way we all know what’s going on,” Morrow said. “We don’t want to expect a bill for $10,000 and get one for $30,000.”
Olson told the county board last week that he’ll do the work himself, but he’s asking the county to pay the rent for a scraper but only for the time he’s working on the three-eighths of a mile stretch of township road.
“It’ll cost you what it costs me,” Olson said.
The county also would be responsible to replace the two culverts along the stretch of road.
Dist. 5 Supervisor Dale Webster speculated the cost to run as high as $10,500.
Road foreman Dale Huffman suggested that if the county can have a road grader on-site while Olson is moving dirt, it will make the work go much faster.
Olson said he has not yet made arrangements to rent the equipment, saying the dirt that needs moved is still far too wet to work with. He has permission to acquire dirt from a landowner in the area, but work likely won’t commence until the spring.
The board also heard an update on the proposed interlocal agreement documents that will be offered to the townships. Five townships: Arizona, Craig, Decatur, Riverside and Pershing, all are back in business on Jan. 1, 2020. The new township boards will have to decide how they intend to maintain their township roads. They can do the work themselves by owning a road grader and hiring an operator; they can hire a private contractor; or they can contract with the county to do the work. Of the seven still in operation, each of those options is already in practice. The county board is offering each township three options if a township wants the county roads department to do the work. Under the terms of the proposed agreement a township can turn over its tax receipts, after retaining after retaining enough to cover their insurance and bonding costs. Or the can hire the county to do the work by the hour or by the mile.
The township boards were expected to receive the information before Christmas so a decision can be made by the first of the year.
The board also signed a contract with M&M Construction as part of a cost-share project with Washington County to have a bridge redecked.
The state will pay half of the $1111,518 project, Burt and Washington counties each will pay half of the remainder.