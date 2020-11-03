I just received this information about a grant opportunity for small businesses. Check out the information and see if you want to apply. The first round of grant applications ended Monday, Nov. 2, but there are three more application opportunities so see if it might be an opportunity for your business.
Local Initiatives Support Corp. and its funding partners are plan to issue 900 grants worth up to $18 million.
As part of a continuing commitment to elevate its impact in rural America, LISC is inviting small business owners in rural locations across the country to apply for the LISC-Lowe’s Rural Relief Small Business Grants program.
The application period is now open. Applications are available online at LISC.org/lowes.
Who is eligible?
Only small businesses located in rural communities are eligible at this time. Rural communities are defined as having a population of 50,000 or less. A community is defined as the city/town/village where your business address is located. If the business is mobile (a food truck, fishing boat, ride share driver, etc.) please use the address where your vehicle is stored during non-business hours.
All potential applicants are encouraged to review the frequently asked questions and grant information before applying.
Non-profit organizations are ineligible for the relief funding program at this time, but may be eligible for later rounds of funding.
How it works
Applications are being accepted in “rounds.” You must submit a new application for each round in order to be considered for funding in that round. Below are the dates of upcoming rounds:
• October 26 - November 2, 2020
• November 26 - December 2, 2020
• December 29, 2020 - January 5, 2021
• January 26 - February 2, 2021
LISC intends to support small businesses and enterprises across the country affected by COVID-19, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses that often lack access to flexible, affordable capital.
Applications will be reviewed based on criteria designed to prioritize particularly challenged businesses and the final grantees will be randomly selected from the top scoring applicants.
Grant Application
Go to: https://lisc.tfaforms.net/234 for details and application information.