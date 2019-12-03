The new year will be here before you know it. When 2020 does arrive, five previously inactive townships in Burt County will literally be back in business.
Most of their business likely will be conducted with the Burt County Roads Department.
The county Board of Supervisors last week took another step toward helping the townships choose how that business get done.
More than two years ago, the board began investigating how to bring the townships back to active status while working out a plan to equalize taxation across the county. Townships largely are responsible for maintenance of roads that aren’t designated as county roads. Townships can levy up to eight cents in taxes to help pay for the work.
On Jan. 1, 2020, all 12 townships will have to have a plan to provide maintenance. Basically each township has three options. They can do the work themselves by owning a road grader and hiring an operator; they can hire a private contractor; or they can contract with the county to do the work. Of the seven still in operation, each of those options is already in practice.
The first two don’t require any further interaction with the county. During last week’s meeting, the board decided the terms for the third option.
Townships that want the county to perform road maintenance on township roads, including the currently active townships, will have two choices: they can either pay the county by the hour or the mile, or they can turn over their tax receipts after retaining enough to cover their insurance and bonding costs.
Dist. 1 Supervisor Cliff Morrow pitched the latter idea. He stresses that the percentage method only is available if the township keeps its tax levy in line with the levies sought by the other townships.
The difference in the two methods is who keeps responsibility.
“Giving their (tax receipts) over to us takes the onus off of the township board members. If they get a call, they can tell the caller to call the county or call their supervisor,” he said. “If they pay us, they’re still responsible.”
Dist. 7 Supervisors Carl Pearson said some township officers he’s spoken to want it that way.
“They’re telling me that if they’re the ones getting the calls, they want some responsibility,” Pearson said.
The board directed the county attorney’s office to draft an interlocal agreement that spells out the terms of business. The agreement, which is expected to be ready for the board’s approval Dec. 10, will offer the percentage option as well as the per mile/hour option. In preliminary talks, the board is considering a per-hour rate of $120 and a per-mile rate in the neighborhood of $1,500.
Once the board approves the language, meetings will be set up with the townships to discuss the options.
In other matters during its Nov. 27 meeting, the board:
—Heard a report from Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka that bids for resurfacing the south lane of County Road L will be let in January so the road leading west out of Oakland can have one common surface. The road’s north lane received damage from flooding last March. Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for a part of repairs on that side of the road, but supervisors didn’t want to see repairs made in pieces. Work on the north lane is expected to start May 1, 2020.
—Approved two $1,000 grants from the Burt County Visitors Committee Promotion Fund.
Decatur Business Group will use a grant to help fund a booth at the Omaha Boat, Sports and Travel Show. Tekamah Chamber of Commerce will use its grant to help pay for advertising in an upcoming edition of Nebraska Traveler magazine.
Burt County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Patty Plugge said the promotion fund, which is supported by a two percent lodging tax, held over $16,000 at the end of October. She said the visitors committee approved each application for the maximum allowable grant.