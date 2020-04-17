Helping small employers who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Save Small Business Fund is a grantmaking initiative offering short-term relief for small employers in the United States and its territories.
VITAL TO OUR ECONOMY
Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, companies like yours keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home.
We know you’re facing multiple challenges right now, and every dollar counts.
Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as we can. We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks.
TO QUALIFY YOU MUST
- Employ between 3 and 20 people
- Be located in an economically vulnerable community
- Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
- The application is short. It will take about 10 minutes to complete.
- All you will need is your business's W-9 form.
- Grants will be awarded on a weekly basis, but you only need to apply one time to be eligible for funding.
For more information: https://savesmallbusiness.com/