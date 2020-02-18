The external team visit has been completed and by all indications it was a great success, said Tekamah-Herman Schools Superintendent Dan Gross.
“They feel like we’re the best out of the 20 schools they visit,” Gross said at the Tekamah-Herman school board’s meeting Feb. 10.
The stated purpose of an external visit is to help the school select or achieve improvement goals by giving an external, unbiased view of the improvement procedures of the school.
One such effort includes offering quality foreign language courses. Currently, the Spanish language course is instructed by Luis Ruiz, a native of Spain. Unfortunately, Ruiz’s visa expires at the end of next year and he will have to leave the country.
His leaving would necessitate the district having to find a new Spanish language instructor. Not an easy task Gross said.
“Spanish teachers are hard to find,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of them out there.”
An alternative to the arduous and costly task of seeking, finding and hiring a qualified replacement for Ruiz would be for the district to assist him in acquiring a Permanent Resident Alien Card (also known as a Green Card).
Gross said this would require an investment of time and money from the board. During this time Ruiz would be able to continue working in the district, he said.
“It’s about a two-year process,” Gross said. “There are State Department filing fees and immigration attorney fees.”
Even after going through the procedure, Gross said there would be no guarantee of Ruiz getting the Green Card.
Several board members spoke of Ruiz’s commitment to the school and to his students. They said he was very supportive of school activities, lending a hand wherever needed. They all agreed he did a good job as an instructor and was a model employee.
Gross agreed, but said he would seek a verbal commitment from Ruiz to stay in the district if the board undertook this effort. He said it was about providing quality teaching, not doing anyone any favors.
“I just want it to be clear: If we do this it would be for the kids’ education sake,” Gross said.
In other board business:
With the new facilities possibly being added to the school, board member Burt Rogers said an opportunity to benefit the community becomes available. Rogers said he had spoken to the North Bend Schools’ principal. He said that North Bend allows members of the community access to their weight room with a membership card. He said that the board should consider that as an option.
—Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk said that the Individual Reading Improvement Plans were proving to be very advantageous. There are currently 10 students working on their plans; about half that were designated for the IRIP at the beginning of the year.
Tekamah-Herman Elementary is also working with the Nebraska Department of Education on trial reading programs. As a pilot school, Tekamah-Herman is ahead of the curve in the learning process. It is more work, but well worth it, she said.
—Secondary Principal Tom Borders informed the board that the “Stop the Bleed” training had gone well and that the anatomy class would be making a field trip to the University of South Dakota to view cadavers.
He announced the first junior high girls’ basketball game had to be rescheduled for Feb. 24.
—Gross informed board members that five companies had put in bids to handle the demolition necessary on the south campus. ABC Abatement of Omaha will handling the final removal of asbestos.
—The board voted to accept the resignation of Jessica Gieselman at the end of the 2019-2020 school year;
—Approved the teaching contracts for Aaron Rudloff (a first-year teacher) for the social studies position for the 2020-21 school year; Haley Mayo (a current long-term substitute and a Tekamah-Herman grad) for English; David Stevens (who student taught in the district nine years ago) for English; and for Mackenzie Kahlandt (an experienced teacher) for the Title I position.
—Voted to approve Policy 3042: Construction Management at Risk Contracts; and approved Tekamah-Herman Schools to participate in the Title I cooperative with Educational Service Unit No. 2 for the 2020-21 school year.
The next regular meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., on March 9.