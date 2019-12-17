School expects 2nd semester opening for career ed center

On time.
Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross told the school’s Board of Education last week that renovation work at the former Ford building on Main Street should be ready when students report Jan. 6 for the start of the second semester.
“It looks like there’s a lot left to do, and there is,” Gross said. “But a lot is getting done.
He said the facility is enclosed and workmen were currently drywalling the interior.
Renovation work has been underway for several months. It has included replacing parts of the roof, rebuilding the overhead doors to the rear of the building and upgrading water and sewer lines. The latter hit a snag when two old underground fuel storage tanks were discovered. But, because the ground in the area was not contaminated, work was able to continue on schedule.
Board members also approved the purchase of $42,000 worth of classroom furniture for the new facility.
Having furniture in place means there won’t be as much to move when the building is ready to go, Gross said.
Once renovations are complete, the school will vacate its Trades and Industries building on the west side of Main Street.
Emptying that building clears the way for demolition of all the property the school owns on that side of the street.
Gross said asbestos abatement is under way and bids for demolition work could be let in January with demolition to take place in February or March.
Tekamah Community Foundation provided some of the money to used purchase property on that side of the street. A condition of the grant required the present buildings to be razed within two years. Demolition this spring meets that requirement.
The district also acquired another piece of property in Block 102, approving the purchase of the house at 1323 M St.
The district paid $72,500 for the property which sits next to the school’s bus barn.
Board members also heard a report on the future of the Herman school building.
Gross said no immediate plans are in place to do anything. He said the building could be left as-is, the district could sell the property or it could keep it.
Gross suggested the latter, saying a change in population trends could lead a future board to put a school there at some point.
“If we keep (the property), we’ll probably have to demolish (the building),” he said. “We can’t just let it go and let it fall apart.”
Board member Burt Rogers, who sits on the Building and Grounds committee, told his colleagues that the district has to provide better facilities for the building’s present uses, “but until we have a plan, we can’t move forward.”