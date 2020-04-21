If an appropriate summer date can be found, they’ll take it
Although students will not be back at Tekamah-Herman at all this spring, an executive order from Gov. Pete Ricketts keeps students out of all school buildings until at least May 31, school administrators aren’t willing to ditch perhaps the most important ceremony of a student’s young life—graduation.
Superintendent Dan Gross told the district’s Board of Education Monday night, April 13, that if social distancing restrictions ease and a date can be found for a summer ceremony, they’ll try it.
“We’re not ready to give up on prom or graduation,” he said. “I met with the class officers and told them if we can have it at all, we will.”
Gross said the students were understanding of the situation and are handling it in a mature fashion.
He said he especially wanted to be fair to parents, to give them time to make plans.
“We have some dates in June, July and August,” he said, “and I know some kids won’t be able to attend. That’s OK, it’s optional.”
But Gross isn’t willing to look much past a summer send-off for the Class of 2020. “If we get to August and can’t do it, we may just drop diplomas in the mail and let kids get on with their lives.”
Gross also said some type of public recognition for the seniors is being planned, but he did not know any of the specifics.
The board also took steps to alter the school calendar in light of the early closure.
The board approved a measure that ends the school year on May 13. The move preserves seven contract days with the teaching staff. That time, Gross said, will be used to collaborate as a staff on solutions to address any educational loss over the summer due to the extended time away from a traditional classroom setting.
That collaboration, Gross said, could take place at the end of this school year or the beginning of the next.
“Having the days is important, when we have them is not,” he said.
He said ideally the collaborative work would happen with everyone in the same room. He admitted that can’t happen until the fall, if it can happen then. He said he would speak with the teachers’ association to see what they prefer.
There may also be an additional staff member by next fall. The board directed Gross to search for an additional special education teacher to help address a growing caseload at the middle school level.
There are approximately 500 students in the district, approximately 90 of them require some level of special education.
The district currently has six special education teachers, three each at the elementary and secondary levels. How many students each teacher serves is based on the needs of the individual students, not on the number of them. The amount of service each student requires is assigned a number from one through four. As students are assigned to a teacher, those respective numbers are added together, building toward a target of 25. Gross said its not unusual for the target to be exceeded.
Secondary Principal Tom Borders said job stress and the difficulty of the work makes finding special education teachers a difficult task, but not having enough isn’t a good situation either.
“We don’t want to start running people out because the work is so overwhelming,” he said. “If we can find another now, it’s time.”
In other business during its videiconferenced meeting April 13, the school board:
—Approved the issuance of up to $12.5 million in bonds approved by voters earlier this spring.
With demolition of the South Campus complete, the board soon will approve a general contractor for the construction project the bonds will pay for. Gross said the deadline for applicants to file is April 21. Applications will be reviewed April 27 and with job will be awarded at a special meeting April 30.
Gross said construction remains on track to start in September.
As part of the project, the board hired an area surveying firm, Cornerstone, to conduct a site survey of the school’s property and hired CTS to perform geological engineering services.
—Accepted the resignation of Title II teacher and volleyball coach Becky Rennerfeldt.
Gross told the Plaindealer Rennerfeldt, who lives in Oakland with her young family, will be teaching and coaching at Oakland-Craig.