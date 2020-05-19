Snow days may no longer be a day off for students
The Tekamah-Herman Board of Education began preparing for the 2020-21 school year even as they are working to close out the current year amidst the disorder of the COVID situation.
At the board’s May 11 meeting, Superintendent Dan Gross informed board members that the state wants the district to be prepared to use remote learning. The idea is to use technology to continue to offer classes during disruptions due to pandemics, weather events or anything which precludes physical attendance in the school building.
“In the future, snow days will be this,” Gross said. “Our current system has good things and some bad things.”
He said there will be a meeting to discuss how to convert the existing procedure into a more parent-friendly arrangement. At this time, parents with children at different class levels have a harder time with scheduling. Gross also said that a uniform methodology to e-learning would also be beneficial.
“We need a more structured approach,” he said. “It would be helpful to students and teachers as well as parents.”
The superintendent announced that faculty would be given more training on CANVAS Learning Management Platform software. CANVAS is the LMS Tekamah-Herman uses at this time. A versatile and widely-used e-learning platform, Gross expects it probably will be adopted by the Nebraska Department of