School is intended to be a safe place, where students can learn without the threat of intimidation or violence. But for the small, the weak, the less socially advantaged, or somebody who’s just different, getting through a school day safely can be a challenge.
Bullying remains a chief concern of school staff and administrators. As with any school, staff at Tekamah-Herman have procedures in place to protect vulnerable students and change the behavior of violators.
The key is to know who’s doing what to whom and how to address it.
Jodi Hansen, the elementary counselor at Tekamah-Herman, said bullying is different than conflict or the normal social pain that every child experiences at some point. Conflict is more of a two-way street, a disagreement where both sides express their views.
Bullying, she said is more one-sided. It is intentional and happens over time with the goal being to hurt, harm or humiliate. The hurtful behavior is carried out by a person or group of people who are perceived as having more power—such as being older, physically bigger or stronger, having more social status or when a group of students single out an individual.
The best way to combat bullying behaviors, Hansen said, is to stop them before they start.
Hansen said teachers and staff work hard to help students understand the three roles in a bullying situation. They include: the bully, the victim and the by-stander.
While the victim has some methods to diffuse the situation, the by-stander, she said, should be willing to step in and help the victim if the situation is safe enough to do so.
While the staff works to help students understand and recognize bullying behaviors, they also work at creating a culture of inclusiveness.
Hansen said perhaps the most important part of being proactive is ongoing work with students. She is in the classrooms every week, working on proactive topics that help students treat others with respect and understanding, thereby creating a school environment of treating others well.
An example of putting those lessons to work is the “Secret Kindness Agents,” a group of a dozen fourth, fifth and sixth graders who, as the name describes, do nice things for their peers without them knowing who they are.
Another relationship building activity is the formation of family groups, a project initiated by Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk. There about a dozen kids in a group, ranging from kindergarten through the sixth grade. The group, which includes a teacher, stays together throughout elementary school. When sixth graders move on to junior high, new kindergartners are added.
The family groups help negate the isolation that students who are being bullied often feel.
To help counter that isolation, staff also keeps an eye out for students who often are alone—at lunch or recess, for example.
“We’ll visit with them to see if we can find out why,” Hansen said. “Maybe it’s a one-time thing, but maybe there’s more to it. We want to find out what that is.”
Despite these efforts, administrators say bullying still happens.
“It’s important for parents to let us know what’s happening,” Hansen said. “Things happen when we don’t see them. We need parents’ help so we can work on a solution together.”
High School Counselor Nishja Nuss said many of the same objectives are taught in junior and senior high.
“We encourage kids to be an upstander, not a by-stander,” Nuss said.
She also stressed the importance of activities away from school as a way to widen a circle of friends and help avoid bullying situations.
“There are a lot of things available, from 4-H to church and many others,” she said. “We can help kids find things they’re interested in, places where they can find success and help build confidence.”
Nuss said social media, cyberbullying, can be especially problematic. The obtrusiveness of devices in everyday life makes it difficult for a victim to get away from a bullying situation and the instant feedback makes it easier for the bullying to multiply. Essentially it can go from one bully to dozens.
“We don’t really hear about it until it’s over,” she said. “Parents need to know what their children are doing online.”
The counselors stress one thing: if a child is being bullied, they want to know.
While Hansen said reports of bullying absolutely are not swept under the rug, solutions aren’t instant. “It’s a process. Sometimes it takes time.”
She said generally the bully will meet with the principal who then decides a course of action. The victim meets with Hansen. All of the adults who work with the particular student then get involved to help improve the situation.
Nuss said that while it’s never too late for a person to change their actions, school officials can only control what goes on at school. Because bullying also goes on outside of the school day, she said it’s important for students to have someone they can talk to.
The counselors say resources for families working through a bullying situation, especially those available through the Educational Service Unit, have never been better or more accessible.
Hansen said even though a bullying situation seems dire, it can, and often does, get better.
“Research shows once the bullying stops, the victims usually progress OK,” she said. “The vast majority recover. Unfortunately, the outlook for the bully is less good.”
A number of Web sites have information available to help spot, and stop, bullying behaviors. Among them are:
and