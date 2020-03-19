On Wednesday, March 18, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department was made aware of additional community exposure times relating to the second positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The exposures in the ELVPHD area occurred in Norfolk. The Elkhorn Logan Valley coverage area includes Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties.
Public health has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. Contacts identified at high-risk will be contacted directly by public health personnel.
At this time, the only known community exposure times related to the case, which remains at low risk, health officials stressed, are the following:
—Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper.
—Sunday, March 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Country Market in Bloomfield.
—Monday, March 16, from 2-3 p.m. at Walmart in Norfolk.
—Monday, March 16, from 3-3:30 p.m. at Sonic Drive-In drive through in Norfolk.
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, a spokesman for the public health department said. Still, ELVPHD encourages individuals who might have been at these locations during these times to self-monitor for the onset of fever, cough, and shortness of breath for 14 days, which would be through March 29, 2020, (for the Norfolk exposures).
If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.