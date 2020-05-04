While some quarantine restrictions may be getting relaxed, those involving the most vulnerable sections of our population will be remaining strict.
This will include those relating to the residents of the Oakland Heights care facility in Oakland.
“We are taking the protective methods an additional step beyond what has been called for,” said Oakland Heights administrator Amie Clausen. “Just to be extra safe.”
The measures include having the residents remain in their rooms as much as possible, including taking meals in their rooms.
The entire staff wears masks at all times. The staff have their temperatures taken when they come on shift and answer a battery of health questions before being allowed to start their shift.
“If anyone shows symptoms we send them home until they get medical clearance,” Clausen said. “We set our temperature cut-off at 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything above that and the staff member is sent home.”
Residents get their temperature taken twice a day. The staff watches for symptoms and will report anything indications. The staff is encouraged to self-quarantine when off-duty.
No visitors have been permitted in the facility since the before the Directed Health Measure was implemented by the state government. Procedures have been adopted that allow families to visit with residents, though.
“Families come to the windows and talk to residents on cell phones,” Clausen said. “This way at least they can see their loved ones.”
Other ways residents have been able to keep in contact with their families is through technology. They have been using Zoom and FaceTime for video chats, Clausen said.
“It’s nice because all of the family from everywhere is able to get on the conference at once,” she said. “I hope that is something that will carry over.”
Since being restricted to their rooms hampers the usual personal interactions, Oakland Heights staff have made concentrated efforts to interface with residents in their rooms. They are going to each room for one-to-one activities, Clausen said.
“We reminisce with them, conduct Bible study and play games,” she said.
Otherwise, staff members are doing their best to keep residents active and happy during their isolation. Some ways they are doing this is with craft projects. Several people donated boxes of colored pencils, Clausen said. Each resident got their own box to use for word puzzles and other activities.
The facility is also preparing special meals. They have had homemade taco salads and even an all-Swedish meal, befitting the Swedish Capitol of Nebraska, Clausen said.
“Every Friday we have themed snacks,” she said. “One Friday we had custom sundaes delivered to each residents’ room.”
She said the ice cream was donated by Dairy King in Tekamah. The snack cart was decorated to resemble an ice cream truck, complete with ice cream truck music. The staff member, dressing the part, went from room to room and made a sundae to order for each person.
The community has been very supportive, Clausen said. Especially the younger members of the community.
“Our people really appreciate the kids drawing and writing letters,” she said. “I think everyone enjoys getting mail; especially when it’s not a bill.”
Another way the community has stepped up to help is with masks. Clausen said Oakland Heights has been blessed by the people making homemade masks.
“We have been able to order some supplies,” she said. “But, we still run short on hand sanitizer and gloves.”
With people taking meals in their rooms, the constant use of TV trays has worn out the older ones the facility had on hand. Clausen asks that anyone with TV trays they don’t use to consider letting Oakland Heights have them.
If you have any donations for Oakland Heights, call 402-685-5683 to arrange delivery.