As if we needed the reminder, spring weather conditions can change in a hurry in Nebraska. For example, temperatures topped 70 degree March 7 and 8 but area residents were bracing for predicted snow for last weekend.
With volatile weather conditions in mind, the Nebraska Emergency Management and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office have declared March 22-28 as Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Each day during the week, NWS is expected to feature severe weather topics and make the information available on its Web page at www.weather.gov/oax as well as on NOAA weather radio.
Burt County Emergency Manager David Six said last week that a drill will be conducted between 10 and 11 a.m. on March 25 to give the emergency management personnel the chance to test the system.
NEMA officials said families, schools and businesses also should take the opportunity to test their own emergency response systems.
Underground shelter is best, but if it’s not available, find an interior room on the lowest level and stay away from doors or windows, emergency management experts say. People should protect themselves as best they can, such as hunkering under something sturdy, like a workbench, and protect their head and eyes from flying debris.
Auditoriums, gymnasiums and other buildings with free-span roofs should be avoided. Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable to a tornado and should be evacuated immediately if a warning is sounded. If a community shelter is not available, a culvert of ditch may offer better protection. Vehicles also should be abandoned.
Apart from the drill, Tekamah’s alert sirens will be sounded if the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for an area mostly south and west of the city, the normal path for an approaching tornado. The area is roughly square, bordered by Highway 32 on the north, Highway 77 to the west and on the south by an imaginary line running from Winslow to Highway 75. Sirens also will be sounded if a tornado is observed locally by trained spotters or if a tornado is approaching from the northwest.
Severe weather in areas south and west of the city have a much better chance of impacting the city. Tornadoes in the northern parts of the county are less likely to come this way, but if one does, the sirens will sound.
Tekamah’s siren system is strictly an outdoor warning system. If the sirens do sound, residents should take cover immediately. The sirens may not be heard indoors with the television or other appliances running.
When severe weather is possible, people need to monitor the situation on TV or radio. An especially good tool, particularly in the event of a power outage, is the weather alert radio offered at a variety of retailers throughout the area.
A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions which could spawn a tornado exist. Normal activities can be continued, but citizens should remain alert for sudden changes in the weather.
A tornado warning is issued when radar indicates a tornado or when a twister has been spotted by trained observers. The warning will tell the tornado’s location and, if possible, its estimated speed and direction. People in the tornado’s path should seek shelter immediately.
The environment itself can provide clues to the presence of a tornado. Weather officials say to look out for a dark, often greenish sky; a wall cloud; large hail; or a large roar, similar to a freight train.
Additional information about severe weather, including radar imagery, can be accessed at the area weather service’s Web page: www.weather.gov/oax.
The Department of Homeland Security has a wide variety of disaster preparedness information for families available on its Web site at www.ready.gov.