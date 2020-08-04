Burt County Supervisors might be in for a long day Aug. 28.
Or not.
That’s the day the supervisors are expected to finalize budget numbers for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Although the board talked about its preliminary figures with consultant Fred Mytty during its July 28 meeting, they admit they don’t yet have all the information they need.
Although all the county offices have turned in their budget requests, the biggest piece of the puzzle is still unknown. That piece is the county’s taxable valuation—the total assessed value of every piece of real and personal property in the county. That figure isn’t due from the county assessor’s office until Aug. 20, the statutory deadline.
Going into last week’s meeting, supervisors were looking at a 13.84 percent increase in tax asking. But that’s before any budget cuts or a transfer from the Inheritance Fund. The board has used money from that fund the last few years to buy down the amount it seeks in property tax.
Currently, $2.4 million sits in the Inheritance Fund.
Mytty told the board a transfer of half a million dollars would drop the tax asking to a 3.3 percent increase to $4.9 million.
The county sought $4.76 million in property tax a year ago on the heels of a six percent drop in valuations. Taxable values were down six percent a year ago to $1.827 billion. While that much of a drop isn’t expected this year, values still are expected to decline.
The board plans to finalize its figures Aug. 28 and adopt a budget for the current fiscal year following a public hearing at its Sept. 8 meeting.
In other business during its July 28 meeting, the county board:
—Accepted two bids for road work and rejected a third.
The bids, both forwarded by Nelson and Rock Contracting of Onawa, Iowa, are to haul rock to two streambank stabilization construction sites in the Bell Creek watershed. The two bids total at just over $260,000.
Work on the projects is slated to start in November.
Bids on the third project came in higher than expected and were rejected by the board. The project has been rebid and is on the agenda for the Aug. 11 meeting.
—Directed the issuance of a conditional use permit for construction of a commercial solar powered electricity generation facility.
—Approved two BCED renovation grant requests forwarded by Burt County Economic Development Corp. The requests came from Foundation Wealth Advisors in Oakland and Pop-n-Doc’s in Decatur. Both companies plan to have exterior improvements made to their business houses.
The maximum that can be granted is half of the low bid up to $15,000.