Burt County Supervisors discussed early budget projections at the board’s July 28 meeting which was held in the county courtroom to provide social distance. Reviewing figures are, from left: County Clerk Sarah Freidel, budget consultant Fred Mytty, Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka, and supervisors Cliff Morrow, Carl Pearson and Ted Connealy. The board expects to revisit the budget Aug. 28, after final valuation figures are provided. A public hearing on the budget is expected Sept. 8.