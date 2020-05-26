David Six’s tenure as Burt county’s emergency manager lasted less than a year.
On a 4-3 vote, Six was hired May 14, 2019, to fill a void created by the dissolution of Region 5/6 Emergency Management. Without a full-time emergency manager, the county wasn’t eligible for federal funding to mitigate disasters, such as the flooding experienced in 2019.
The county Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation at its May 12 meeting, making it effective immediately.
Board chairman Dave Schold said he received an e-mail from Six early on May 8, the Friday before last week’s meeting, announcing his decision to resign. In the message, Six gave the county a two-week notice.
At the meeting, the board made the resignation immediate and instructed County Clerk Sarah Freidel to pay Six for his last two weeks and the week of vacation he had earned.
Six could not be reached for comment.
To take his place, the board appointed Josie Oliver as the interim emergency manager and zoning and floodplain administrator.
Along with Six, Oliver was one of three candidates interviewed by the board for the position in May of 2019. The Herman native graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha that spring with a degree in emergency management, but she has no practical field experience. She most recently had been working as a paraeducator in the Fort Calhoun school system.
Oliver will be paid $18.50 per hour, in line, Schold said, with what the county has paid other interim employees.
In other business May 12, the board:
—Voted to keep employee health insurance benefits as they are.
The county recently received information from its insurance carrier that the coming year would not come with an increase in insurance costs.
—Agreed to pay an additional $1,790 to Region IV Behavioral Services. The money when pooled with similar contributions from the other counties in the Region IV service area, helps the region acquire an $800,000 grant.