Much of last week’s meeting of the Craig Village Board was spent with Richard Burch of the Midwest Assistance Program, reviewing a Water and Sewer Rate Analysis report.
The board is considering proposed work that may include replacing the iconic standpipe, rehabilitating wells and the water treatment plant, plus working on water mains and meters, all at a projected cost of $1.63 million.
That price tag is not based on a formal preliminary engineering report, however. Final costs and projects selected may be different, based on the future decisions of the Village Board.
The final proposed projects and costs will depend upon the preliminary engineering report which will not be complete until spring or early summer, so these predictions may change.
Burch said that the village probably would be expected to take out a $400,000 loan to complete the water system upgrade. This would mean an approximate yearly payment of $17,000.
How the utility rates might be adjusted was explained this way by Burch “Offset a water rate increase with a sewer rate reduction.” He said the total utility bills for a household would probably increase $2 a month. Burch went on to say that “Every USDA loan I’ve seen come out, the village has made a rate increase.”
The board is expected to vote on changes to the water and sewer rates at its next meeting.
In other business, the new park bathrooms still need partitions installed and the price for them has risen.
A new sewer lift station pump was approved for purchase, as only one pump is currently functioning and it was last repaired in 2011. Flushing of the hydrants will take place soon. If any resident wants to have a pool filled, they may contact the Village Office for filling by fire hydrant.
A bid on used playground equipment from another municipality will be made.