The Tekamah Herman and Decatur Community Church Council has suggested a novel way to mark Easter Sunday this year, April 12, in light of the restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19.
“Easter Sunday is such an important day in the life of the church,” said Owen Derrick, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. “As responsible church leaders, we know that meeting together under the current circumstances would be ill-advised, and so, we are asking everyone across Burt County to step out onto their porch at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, for a time of prayer.” Derrick said the council will arrange to have as many church bells ringing at that time as possible.
“We hope that this will provide people with some degree of connectedness and celebration,” he said.