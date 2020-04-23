A Tekamah couple who sparked an Amber Alert this week allegedly took their grandsons because they didn’t think the woman’s daughter was a “good mother,” an FBI special agent said in an affidavit for their arrests.
The 7- and 4-year-old boys were found safe near Wichita, Kansas, late Monday morning with Tanner Leichleiter.
Now, Leichleiter, 30, and Nora Gilda Guevara Tirana, who are married, stand accused of kidnapping and aiding and abetting for what started Sunday at their Tekamah home, according to court records.
Anthony Peterson, a special agent with the FBI in Omaha, told the Lincoln Journal Star that Guevara Tirana, 42, had been watching the boys while their mother was visiting family in Grand Island.
When she returned Sunday at about noon, she said she argued with her mother and Leichleiter over her not showing Leichleiter respect, “and because of this Leichleiter and Guevara Tirana did not think she was a ‘good mother.’”
Peterson said the woman alleges that things escalated and Guevara Tirana destroyed her cellphone, smart watch and computer with a hammer and Leichleiter assaulted her.
She said her mother forced her into a bedroom, held her there and told her Leichleiter was taking the children. At about 5 a.m. Monday, she was able to get away when Guevara Tirana fell asleep. She drove to a gas station nearby and called the police to report the kidnapping.
Tekamah police arrested Guevara Tirana at approximately 6 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
An Amber Alert was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol at the request of the Tekamah Police Department just after 8 a.m. Monday, April 20.
The investigation developed information that the vehicle they were traveling in, a white 2009 Ford Expedition, may be in Kansas. That information was shared with law enforcement personnel throughout Kansas and the Amber Alert was extended into the state by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle southwest of Wichita, over 330 miles from Tekamah, and were able to take Leichleiter into custody. The boys were safe and steps were taken to reunite them with their parents.
At a hearing in federal court in Wichita, he appeared by video from the jail and agreed to be transferred to Nebraska, where he and his wife both face kidnapping charges in state court and U.S. District Court in Omaha.
On April 20, Burt County a issued a warrant for Leichleiter’s arrest, alleging two counts of kidnapping, a Class 1A felony. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Guevara Triana remained in Thurston County Jail late last week, awaiting a $250,000 or 10 percent cash bond.
She was formally charged in Burt County Thursday with two counts of being an accessory to a kidnapping, prosecuted as Class 2A felonies. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison on each count. She also is charged with three Class 1 misdemeanors: second degree false imprisonment, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.