It’s a summer vacation like you can’t believe.
Two college students from Wahoo, Seth Varner and Austin Schneider, have started the road trip to end all road trips. They intend to visit all 531 incorporated cities, towns and villages in Nebraska.
The idea was born from the same conditions that have created summer adventures for generations,
They were bored.
The two were sent home from the University of Nebraska-Omaha earlier this spring when their college year ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic. They did what most young people would do—they studied some, worked out, played video games.
Believe it or not, you can only play so many video games. That’s when Varner came up with this.
“When I was 10 years old, my dad and I tried doing something like this, but it was during the school year and we only got to about 40 towns,” Varner said. “I asked Austin what he thought about trying it again. He was all for it.”
Since April 22, the pair—and a few friends—have hit 226 towns in the state, 43 percent of their goal.
They’ve also travelled nearly 3,700 miles—the equivalent of driving to New York City and back—and seen the best of what small-town Nebraska has to offer.
For example, they credited Wanda at J’s Place in Pierce with giving them not only food, but a generous cash donation to help the cause.
“People are starting to recognize us from the Facebook page, ‘Hey are you the guys from Facebook?’” Varner said. “We’re like Nebraska celebrities.”
But travelling isn’t a full-time gig. They’re college kids and they still have jobs. The pair spoke to a Plaindealer reporter Thursday morning before their shift started at the Wahoo Dairy Queen where they pull down 15 to 20 hours a week. On their off days, they hit the road. So now it’s mostly trip, work; trip, work for the pair.
But they don’t usually travel alone. Schneider said that friends often want to go on the road with them. “It’s more fun with more people.”
And you can tell it’s serious. They even have a mascot—the Energizer bunny.
“We figured we needed a mascot and he relates,” Schneider said. “We keep going and going, too.”
They’ve paid for most of their adventure with their own money, Even with the lower gas prices, venturing across the state every few days ain’t cheap.
They said they’ve been blessed with a lot of financial support through donations and a Go Fund Me page that has been set up for them. Plus, folks like Wanda have started offering them food and money.
“We never imagined we’d be getting that kind of support,”Schneider said. “People have been very generous.”
The pair hadn’t decided by Thursday where their next trip would take them. They were thinking of heading up to Thurston and Dakota counties. With the high number of COVID-19 cases stemming from an outbreak at the Tyson plant in Dakota City, the two plan to take extra precautions as they’ve done in the past—like wearing a facemask and making liberal use of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
But it’s not like they just get in the car and see where it goes.
Varner said they pick a spot they haven’t visited, make a giant circle on a map and try to hit as many towns inside the circle as they can before heading back home.
They admit its been easier on the eastern side of the state. They’ve hit the majority of southeast Nebraska and a good chunk of the northeast. They spent a day last week in central Nebraska, visiting places like St. Paul, Albion and Hordville.
They know, too, that the same method probably won’t work when it comes time to visit the Sand Hills and the Wildcat Hills of western Nebraska. Getting to Harrison, in far northwest Sioux County, for example, is going to take some doing.
But they’ve got a plan. It, too, was put together thanks to the generosity of Nebraskans. Varner said people have offered them places to stay so the can spend less time travelling back and forth from Wahoo.
He said they’ll use those places as home bases for an extended trip.
“Like we might stay in Chadron a couple of days and hit all the towns up there, then go to, like, Lexington and do the same thing,” Schneider said. “We’ll do that till we finish them all.”
Before they started the adventure of a lifetime, Varner said he didn’t have a decent memory of the entire month they’d been away from school. Now, they’re making plenty of them. They’ll have plenty of stories to tell when they get back to school
“If a teacher asks about this,” Varner said, “they’re not going to believe it.”