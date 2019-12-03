Tekamah Chamber invites all of Tekamah and surrounding communities to kick off the holiday season Saturday with the Chamber’s annual Holiday Stroll.
Highlighting the afternoon is a visit from Santa from 3-5 p.m. at Lied Tekamah Public Library. Families are invited to stop by for goodies, and snap a pic with Santa.
Also, during this time, many local businesses will be holding open houses with specials, sales, refreshments, etc. available. Passports and maps will be available at each open house location. Pick one up at your first stop, and then have it stamped at each location along your way. Completed passports will be entered into a drawing for $50 in Chamber Bucks.
At 5 p.m. the public is invited to join Chamber officials at the downtown minipark—at the intersection of 13th St (the main street) and K St.—for the ceremonial lighting of the city’s Christmas trees for the season. As a new twist, different organizations have volunteered to decorate parts of the park.
The Holiday Market, a fundraiser for the i-Help community service organization at Tekamah-Herman, will be open in the green space at Chatterbox Brews.
This year’s open houses list includes: Cottonwood Clinic, Gotta Get Some Coffee, Master’s Hand, Tekamah Drug, Chatterbox, Brenneis Insurance. Also on the list are: Cottonwood Storage, Sherry Wingert with Norwex, Save More, The Well, Hair on 32, Northridge, Morrow Kennels, Burt County Museum and the Historic Bryant House.