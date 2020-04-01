What do local hospitals and health providers need from the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?
They need you to follow the CDC’s guidelines to help keep the virus from spreading.
“On behalf of all the healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting this virus, I ask for the community’s support. We need you now more than ever to stand with us in safeguarding the health of this community by following the Directed Health Measures that are in effect for our area,” said Manny Wolf, president and CEO of Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems. “I also want to recognize our staff for tirelessly planning, observing and following the best practices and keeping their heads up in this difficult situation,”
And then there’s the personal protective equipment.
MCH is seeking donations of isolation gowns or suits, isolation masks, N-95 particulate respirator masks, shoe covers, bouffant caps, face shields, medical grade gloves, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
Local donations can be dropped off at the Plaindealer office. A collection box has been set up in the front lobby near the news rack.
A spokesman for MercyOne hospital in Oakland said Mercy did not yet have a PPE statement.
The Directed Health Measures were established by the State of Nebraska and were issued on March 25 for Washington County and March 28 for Burt County. Both expire May 6. The Directed Health Measure in its entirety may be found on the state’s website at Nebraska.gov.
Wolf said MCH is working around the clock with the state and local health departments to track and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As of March 30 Washington County had seen nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, many of which were tied to an outbreak at an assisted living center.
The virus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Health experts say that because the virus is new, little is known about it other than it has the potential to cause severe illness, pneumonia and death in some people. Scientists are still learning the details about how this virus is spread, but it is thought to be spread mainly from person to person.
Local and state officials say social distancing is being required and is vital to slow the spread of this virus. Social distancing is defined as not being in close contact (within 6 feet) of people. This includes all persons that are not in your immediate household.
It may be possible for the virus to be spread through touching infected surfaces or objects and then touching your own mouth, nose, or possibly eyes.
People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
• Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with those who are sick.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Centers for Disease Control has listed the following symptoms for COVID-19: fever (100.4 degrees); dry cough; extreme and unusual fatigue; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; in some cases, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and nausea.
Wolf said COVID-19 is not just an issue for the older population. Statistics now show COVID-19 infections are being seen in much younger age groups.
“Remember that while you may not feel the virus is of concern for yourself, please know that you can still contract the virus and have little to no symptoms,” Wolf said. “You can shed and transmit the virus to others who may not able to fight off the virus. “
If a person feels the need to be evaluated for a COVID-19 related illness, please call your health care provider and report your concern and symptoms before going to the doctor’s office or a hospital emergency room.
MCH&HS has a COVID-19 hotline for community members to call if they are concerned and have questions. The triage line will provide guidance and direction for symptoms and will provide answers to questions. The number for the COVID line is 402-426-1689. This number will have a clinic person available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Other valuable resources include Three Rivers Public Health Department: https://threeriverspublichealth.org,402-727-5396; Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health: https://elvphd.org, 402- 529-2233; and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: http://dhhs.ne.gov. Information is also available by dialing 211, an informational helpline and Web site for essential information about COVID-19.