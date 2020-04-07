2020 is going to be considered a historic year on a lot of fronts.
No College World Series, the Olympics get postponed as do several other major events, including the Masters and the Kentucky Derby. Even the professional leagues are re-evaluating their positions.
It’s been historic at a high school level, too. The boys state basketball tournaments became the most exclusive club in Lincoln.
Now spring sports have been eliminated entirely.
It’s the right call, but it’s too bad for the kids who have been looking forward to their seasons and especially for the seniors. This was going to be it for them, the last shot. Now it’s gone.
Can they say they were undefeated in the spring of 2020? Sure, and that’s a fun way to look at it. But competitors want to compete and they don’t get to.
We have heard rumblings of some way for Tekamah-Herman kids to get some recognition for the season that never was.
We hope it comes to fruition. If there’s something we can do to help, let us know. Some good news would be welcome right about now.
But what’s a sports editor to do without sports?
One thing sports certainly has done well is keep the world safe for clerks. There are records to compare, lists to keep and other manneries of garlandia.
So we’re going to delve into that a little over the next few weeks.
There should be plenty to talk about.
For example, the best wrestling team Tekamah-Herman ever had, the 1989 state championship team, was among the best ever in any class and they put up the numbers to prove it. But let’s not forget that the Tigers have 14 top three finishes at the state tournament. Among the small schools, only Amherst, Mullen, Valentine and Winside have more.
So trying to come up with a best-ever list is going to take a little conversation
That’s what this deal will be about—a conversation. Not just about wrestling, but everything sports related.
Hey, what else have we got to do around here?
Well, you could go outside.
Yes the Game and Parks Commission closed the camping areas at its state parks and recreation areas, but parks and rec areas remain open for day use—like hiking or fishing. Like everywhere else, social distancing needs to apply, but that’s kind of an advantage for fishing, isn’t it?
Area golf courses are open. The 19th Hole might be closed, but the rest of them are available.
Or just take a walk—enjoy some quiet time with nature.
Make some of your own history.
