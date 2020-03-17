An anticipated showdown between Tekamah City Council and Mayor Ron Grass came to nothing Thursday night. The battle was brewing over the mayor’s veto of the council’s decision to grant Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. $77,500 in LB 840 funds.
The council had granted TIDC the money to finish paying for a demolition project in downtown Tekamah that removed three dilapidated buildings.
A week later, the mayor vetoed the decision.
He said at Thursday night’s council meeting his decision was based on how the work was done. He said the debris was buried at the site despite instructions to the contrary. The mayor also cited the possibility of well water contamination from the debris. A city water well is 530 feet from the site, 30 feet beyond the state’s 500-foot protection area.
A heated discussion from the start, TIDC president Kevin Brenneis quickly asked for a moment to diffuse the situation.
Brenneis told the council that TIDC has an estimate to have the debris removed at a cost of an additional $19,000.
“Our intentions were nothing but good. We don’t believe we’ve done anything illegal, but TIDC’s name, and mine, are being drug through the mud,” he said. “We want to be done with this.”
Brenneis chided both sides for their behavior.
“We need to be more professional,” said. “There’s no reason it had to come to this.”
Building Inspector John Manson was instructed to oversee the removal, although a definite date had not yet been set for the work to begin.
Manson agreed with Brenneis.
“It is unfortunate what some people say,” he said. “I hear it, too, from both sides.”
In other business March 12 meeting, the council:
—Took measures to restart use of the newly renovated City Auditorium.
The council approved a grant application to the United States Department of Agriculture for $21,500. The money will be used to purchase new furniture and equipment. It also approved a new rental contract. Rates are $150 for half a day and $250 for a full day. A damage deposit equal to the total rent also will be required of prospective renters.
The council also approved Pay Request No. 7 from Sioux Contractors in the amount of $64,132.60. The figure represents payment for substantial completion of the project.
Tekamah-Herman Wrestling Club was granted the first waiver of rental fees, if its April 6 club banquet is held. Two events at the auditorium already have been taken off the calendar. The Chamber of Commerce’s Employee Banquet set for March 16 has been postponed and Tekamah Lions Club’s Big Red Night, set for March 18, has been cancelled. Both decisions were made due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.