Tekamah City Council’s effort to purchase the former Tiger Bowl site is now up to the voters.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh told the council Thursday night that a petition effort to put the matter on the May primary ballot was successful. Munderloh said over 120 valid signatures were collected, about 30 more than were needed.
The next step is to get the ballot language filed on time.
According to the 2020 election calendar from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, March 2 is the last day for a political subdivision—the city, in this case—to certify a special election for inclusion on the primary election ballot.
He said he would be remiss if he didn’t remind the council that they didn’t have to go through with plans to purchase the site. But because they have voted twice to make the purchase he assumed moving was still the council’s intent.
Munderloh was seeking direction in drafting a resolution specifying what voters will see when they get their ballot.
His draft mentioned “the property and improvements at 141 So. 13th St.” A ‘Yes” vote would only approve the council’s purchase of the property.
Council member Kelly Adamson said that in light of the “misinformation being spread,” about the purchase, she didn’t want the word “improvements,” used.
“I don’t want to give people the idea that they’re voting for a proposal. There is no plan,” she said. “If we say ‘improvements,’ people could read into it that there is a plan.”
Munderloh said Adamson’s concern was legitimate, saying his use of ‘improvements’ simply meant any structure standing at the site. “I am happy to change it to ‘real property’ or ‘real estate.’” he said.
He added that, in his opinion, if the site will be used for a municipal building, then it should be specified in the ballot language.
“I’m sorry to be so picky,” Munderloh said, “but I don’t want people to misunderstand.”
he said he would have a resolution ready for approval at the Feb. 13 council meeting.
Should the ballot measure be approved, a public hearing will have to be held before the purchase can be executed.
The council decided to use the public hearing as a chance to clear the air and educate the public prior to the vote.
With renovations to City Auditorium expected to be completed soon, the council scheduled the hearing for 7 p.m. April 2, 2020, at the auditorium.
“We need to do this right,” council member Jane Walford said. “I'm tired of looking like we don’t have our act together.”