Tilted Table slants towards satisfaction

Visitors to downtown Oakland may have noticed a large empty spot above a business located at 310 N. Oakland Avenue.
Those familiar with the location know that it had been the home to the Tap Haus in recent years. That has changed, and from most reviews, not for the worse.
Zach Krutilek, an Oakland native born and bred, has set up his new business – the Tilted Table Bar and Grill – in that location. He hopes to have his canopy sign installed soon. But, as he says, those things are expensive.
Prior to becoming Oakland’s latest business owner, Krutilek had attended Wayne State College where he earned his degree in Sports Management. In pursuit of that vocation, he moved to Geneva, Ohio, where he took an internship at the Spire Institute and Academy.
But, his Nebraska roots proved to be too deep. They pulled him back to the happiness of home. Prior to his homecoming, Krutilek’s cousin, Ryan, and uncle, Mike, had purchased the old Legion Hall in Scribner.
They had renovated the structure and were just opening their new bar and restaurant, Glory Dayz, when he returned. His family invited him to get involved and he took them up on it – on a temporary basis.
“I figured I’d do that until something in my field opened up nearby,” Krutilek said. “It became comfortable. I like being around people.”
Before you know it, four years had passed. Krutilek had not found anything close enough that fell into the sports management category. Still, it had proven to be a period of self-discovery for him. When the Tap Haus became available on the market, he sought to purchase the struggling business.
Eventually, things worked out and he made the buy. Leaving the family trade in Scribner, he staked his own claim. He said it was nice to only have to drive five blocks to work, rather than 25 miles, too.
During the COVID situation, overreaching government restrictions played havoc with bar and restaurant businesses. For a rookie entrepreneur, it was even more stressful. Family strength proved crucial at that time.
“My mom has helped me a lot,” Krutilek said. “She was always there for me to lean on for moral support.”
Having a good staff has also been helpful. Veteran cook Barb Henry and her son, Angel Henry, have run the kitchen as cook and fry cook, respectively. If you haven’t had their half-pound hamburger and fries, you’re missing out.
“I’m not a marketing guru,” Krutilek said. “I believe in keeping it simple, making it good and being consistent.”
His primary menu contains the aforementioned hamburger, a good Reuben and a nice chicken salad.
“I think those are the basics to a successful menu,” he said. “You’re giving me your hard-earned money. I want you to be full.”
In addition to the beer, bourbon and other spirits, the Tilted Table also offers an above average wine selection. For distractions, the bar offers Keno, skill games, a pool table, an electronic dart board and a traditional shuffleboard table. Krutilek is working on his Pickle Ticket paperwork.
During the winter, there are men’s and women’s pool leagues. He will try to have a shuffleboard league this year. The beer garden is a work in progress, he said. When finished, there will be a nice stage for bands and an open area for cornhole tournaments.
Another blessing to his establishment has been the addition of Kelly Tebo to the staff. Tebo is a marketing specialist. She designed and created the pub’s logo and slogan: “I Gave Into Beer Pressure.”
It adorns t-shirts and other items. It is a personalization of the business that pleases Krutilek. Tebo also helps by making suggestions, he said.
“If something isn’t right for someone it makes me crazy,” he said. “Kelly is there to step in and help keep things on an even keel.”
Krutilek said Oakland has been “really good” to him. He sincerely hopes people will enjoy themselves at the Tilted Table they are happy.
“I want people to leave here wanting to come back,” Krutilek said.