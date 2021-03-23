USDA conducting cash rent survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the Cash Rents and Leases survey. The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, and permanent pasture.
Survey recipients are encouraged to complete their Cash Rents and Leases survey by June 21. This survey can be completed and returned by mail, over the phone, or at agcounts.usda.gov.
“Survey responses from as many farm operations as possible help calculate more accurate rental rates. Completion of this survey ensures cash rental rates accurately represent your locality,” said NASS’ Northern Plains Regional Director Nicholas Streff. “Results from the Cash Rents and Leases survey will serve as a valuable decision-making tool for farmers, ranchers and landowners and can be used for future rental agreement negotiations.”
Information from this survey is also used in the Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Program as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year.
In accordance with federal law, survey responses are kept confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified.
NASS will publish the survey results on August 27 at quickstats.nass.usda.gov/. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office at 800-582-6443 or visit:
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Surveys/Guide_to_NASS_Surveys/Cash_Rents_by_County/index.php.