The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 38 states, including Nebraska, as part of its 2020 Row Crops County Agricultural Production survey.
The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested as well as yield and production of row crops down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.
“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Nicholas Streff, director of the Northern Plains Regional Field Office. “We hope every producer who receives this survey will take the time to respond. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more.
“Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have enough information on which to base their programs.”
Within the next few weeks, NASS representatives will contact selected Nebraska growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey.
Survey response is protected by federal law (Title V, Subtitle A, Public Law 107-347), which keeps respondent identity and answers confidential.
Survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov).
For more information on NASS surveys, reports, and for the release dates by commodity, visit nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php, or contact the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office at (800) 582-6443.