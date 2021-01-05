Using manure benefits producers, environment

As far back as the Roman Empire, farmers have recognized the value of manure as fertilizer. The use of chemical fertilizers has replaced natural material over the last 80 years. This has led to a variety of issues.
Rick Koelsch, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of biological systems engineering and animal science, has been encouraging farmers to not use chemical fertilizers, which can leech into water supplies.
“We want them to be aware of the alternatives,” Koelsch said. “If a neighboring crop farmer can use local livestock manure, they can close the loop and make it sustainable.”
The benefits of using locally produced manure are manifest, he said. Primarily, it is a natural substance. If it is produced from a local livestock operation, using it will not be introducing anything new to the water. It is akin to recycling. Manure is also very good for the soil.
“Manure is better for water quality than commercial fertilizers,” Koelsch said. “We want to minimize phosphorous and nitrogen in our water.”
Mother Nature slowly releases nitrogen in manure. This is “pre-packaged” effect benefits corn crops, as well. Corn uses higher amounts of nitrogen later in its development stages. As the corn absorbs the nitrogen it would reduce it leaking into the water supply.
“We’re dealing with biology,” Koelsch said. “When we confuse things, it makes a mess.”
By using manure, farmers would be creating a system which recycles nitrogen and phosphorous. If producers are growing corn for feed and ethanol there should be cows nearby, Koelsch said.
“One of the principles we try to remind people of is that agriculture is just another aspect of Mother Nature,” Koelsch said. “Nature is very effective at recycling these nutrients. It’s sustainable.”
Manure is a very valuable product for improving soil quality. It increases microbial activity.
“Manure is Thanksgiving dinner for microbes,” Koelsch said. “Their activity creates large soil aggregates.”
Large aggregates allow water to penetrate more easily and makes soil less vulnerable to erosion and crusting. It holds air and water better, too, he said. Fine soil texture is the opposite of large aggregate soil so water will pond. Crusting is caused when soil dries on top due to low aggregates. Historically, manure was put on fields for nitrogen, Koelsch said. Today, potassium and phosphorous would be the priority.
“You get the greater value by using manure for potassium and phosphorous rather than nitrogen,” he said. “K and P are 75% of the manure’s value. N is only 10%.”
While nitrogen is vital due to it being a major component of chlorophyll, potassium has many different roles in plants. It regulates carbon dioxide intake and also triggers activation of enzymes. Phosphorous helps with the breaking down of carbohydrates.
Not all manure is created equal. Wetter manure has more nitrogen. Swine manure high in nitrogen and phosphorous. Equine and dairy cow manure is drier. It has high phosphates and potassium content. Poultry litter, which is more concentrated, has two to four times more potassium and phosphorous than feed lot manure and can be moved long distances.
For more information on manure and cropping systems, visit epd.unl.edu/program-area/water-integrated-cropping-systems.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.