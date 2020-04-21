With social distancing requirements still in place, will Johnny and his 4-H club be able to bring their show animals to the county fair this summer?
University of Nebraska Extension doesn’t know either.
Mary Loftis, the Extension Assistant who oversees 4-H programs for Burt County, told the county Board of Supervisors last week that no decision had yet been made at the state level regarding 4-H participation at county fairs.
“The Ag Society can go on with a fair but it’s what I’d call a flatland fair,” Loftis said. “They can still do the open classes and the shows and everything else, but if there’s no 4-H, there won’t be anything up the hill and no kitchen.”
Loftis said she was told state Extension officials would make their determination in late May or early June. The Burt County Fair is set for July 17-21.
Loftis said the six-week turnaround isn’t a lot of time to pull together the resources needed for the fair. She said that while some preliminary work can be done, the exclusion of 4-H from the fair would mean the cancellation of several pre-fair programs and workshops and result in a lot of wasted effort.
She said sort of the same mindset is working in kids who have already purchased their show animals. No 4-H means no 4-H auction.
“Kids still get the educational benefit of working with their animals,” Loftis said, “but it’s hard to get the most out of it when there’s no payoff at the end.”
On the bright side, Loftis said eight 4-Hers participated in the presentation contest recently, the same number as last year, and 22 took part in the speech contest April 13. Both contests were held remotely through videoconferencing software.
In other business April 14, the supervisors:
—Approved two demolition grant requests forwarded by Burt County Economic Development Corp.
The grants address two properties in Lyons. Demolition of the two residential properties is estimated at $15,000. The grants pay for half of the cost.
—Accepted the new Flood Insurance Rate Map.
David Six, the county’s floodplain administrator, told the Plaindealer very little has changed in the mapping. The new figures are based on the 2011 Missouri River flood and represent rates county residents will pay for federal flood insurance. The maps are considered regulatory products for communities to use for floodplain management and for flood insurance rating purposes.