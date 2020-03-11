“Now the work starts,” Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said Wednesday afternoon.
A little after 4 p.m., Gross received official results that showed the school’s $12.5 million bond issue was overwhelmingly approved by the district’s voters, 1,040-292.
According to Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel, ballot counting in the by-mail election got started early in the afternoon. Her staff and county poll workers had a little company. Officials with ES&S were on hand to observe operations of the county’s the ballot counting machine. The equipment is identical to the machines used in other Nebraska counties, but Wednesday’s election marked the first time it was used in any election anywhere in the state.
The county canvassing board met later in the afternoon to make the results official
Work is now expected to start on finalizing construction plans on a project to add on to the high school building.
The new addition would feature a secure entrance, new science classrooms and lab space, a commons area that doubles as a lunch area for secondary school students, as well as a new gym complete with new locker rooms, a wrestling room and a weight room/fitness center that would be available to for public use.
The new addition will be added to the southeast corner of the main building and extend south into where M Street is now. The bond issue also would pay to relocate M Street, which has already received the city’s blessing, and pay to turn the majority of the South Campus property into parking. Demolition on those buildings already has started.
How long the street construction takes will depend on how the construction manager wants to address it, school officials said. Once the buildings are demolished, construction on the new street could start while the old one is still in use.
School officials expect to let the project for bids late this summer. Construction is expected to take 15 months.