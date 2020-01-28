A 2014 state law could affect the number of elective positions in Burt County.
The county board recently was apprised of a state law that requires the election of a county surveyor in counties of less that 150,000 people unless certain actions are taken.
In counties, like Burt County, that have an elected county surveyor as of Jan. 1, 2020, the county board may, following a public hearing, adopt a resolution to continue to elect the county surveyor. Such a resolution must be adopted by Feb. 1, 2020.
The county board has not scheduled such a public hearing. Therefore, under the law, the question of electing a county surveyor must appear on the 2020 general election ballot.
If the majority of the votes cast are in favor of electing a county surveyor, the office continues as an elective position.
If the majority of the votes cast are against the election of a surveyor, the office ceases to exist at the end of the incumbent’s term.
Burt County’s incumbent surveyor is Fred Franklin. He won his fifth term in the 2018 general election, running unopposed.