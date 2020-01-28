Voters to decide $12.5M school bond issue in March

It’ll happen fast.
Patrons of the Tekamah-Herman school district won’t have to wait until the May primary to vote on the proposed $12.5 million bond issue.
Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel last week was given permission by the Nebraska Secretary of State to conduct a by-mail election for the bond. The election is to conclude March 10, barely two months from the date an election was requested by the Tekamah-Herman school board.
Freidel said every registered voter in the district, in both Burt and Washington counties, each will receive a ballot for the election.
Voters will then make their decisions and return the ballot to their respective county clerk’s office. Ballots can either be retuned by mail or dropped off in person.
The final day for returns is March 10. Freidel said as the lead county, all ballot counting will be done here. She expects to count ballots March 11 and have the canvassing board certify the results the same day.
But in order to get a ballot, you have to be registered by Feb. 28. Freidel said ballots will be mailed Feb. 18 and 19, the first days allowed by state law. Votes can register by mail, and by other resources, through Feb. 21. Anyone who needs to register, or update a current registration, after Feb. 21 but before the Feb. 28 deadline, must do so in person at their respective county clerk’s office. Freidel said a ballot would be issued in person in those cases.
The school is seeking $12.5 million to fund an addition onto the high school. The project culminates what has been a three-year effort to identify the district’s most pressing facility needs and address them in the most cost-efficient manner.
School board member Burt Rogers told the Plaindealer that a committee representing a cross-section of the district’s residents has been working toward a solution for the past few months to determine a list of priority projects.
Rogers said the committee’s work started with a thorough inspection of all of the district’s facilities.
“It included the field house, the Herman building, all of it,
Rogers said. “Until you really look, you just don’t know what the needs are.”
He said each member of the group then complied a prioritized list of needs. After combining all of the lists, a master list was delivered to the district’s architects in order to get an idea of cost. The committee then re-evaluated the list to separate needs from wants.
“We knew, both as a committee and as a school board, that whatever we did it had to be affordable and be things that we could address right now,” Rogers said.
That list includes a secure entrance for the high school, improved classroom space for the science and special education programs and more gym space.
The bond issue also would pay to relocate M Street and pay to turn the majority of the South Campus property into parking.
Superintendent Dan Gross said late last week that the school board’s financial advisors were still working on an analysis of the financial requirements of the project.
The district plans to hold a series of open houses to further explain the ramifications of the project, both on school facilities and the financial aspects for both the district and its taxpayers. More information on the project also will appear in coming editions of the Burt County Plaindealer.