Those who wish to get an early jump on the 2020 primary can request an early ballot by mail. The first day to submit applications for an early ballot at county offices was yesterday, Jan. 13, 2020.
“Counties receiving early voting requests for early ballots will accumulate those request on a list,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s chief election officer. “Those will be among the first ballots mailed starting April 6, 2020.”
But in order to vote, by mail or in person, you must be registered.
Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel reminds anyone who has changed their name, address or party affiliation since the last election needs to update their voter registration. Anyone who turns 18 prior to the November general election also can vote in the primary even if they are not yet 18, but they must register first.
Burt County residents can register in person at Freidel’s office during normal business hours. Registration also can be accomplished by mail. Applications are available at several locations throughout the state, including banks, post offices and libraries. Additionally, a voter registration application can be printed off from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Web site: www.sos.nebraska.gov.
If registering for the first time in Nebraska by mail, you must provide a copy of a current and valid photo ID, or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document which is dated within 60 days immediately prior to the date of presentation showing the same name and residence address provided on the voter registration application. In addition, you may register to vote through the state Department of Motor Vehicles when applying for or renewing your driver’s license or at various other state agencies. You may also register through the state Department of Health and Human Services and State Department of Education at the time of application, review or change of address in connection with public programs.
Any voter registration application must be signed before it is returned to your local election commissioner’s office.
Anyone wishing to complete an early ballot application can find one on the Secretary of State’s website: www.sos.ne.gov. Applications must be returned to the county election office in which the voter is registered, either by mail or in person. In addition to voting early by mail, voters will be able to vote early, in person at their county election office starting April 16.
As of Thursday, two incumbents, both Republicans, have already filed for re-election. District 4 County Supervisor Paul Richards filed for a second term. District 2 Supervisor Dave Schold, the current board chairman, is seeking his third term but is standing for his second election. He was appointed to the post in 2013 following the death of longtime supervisor Jim Swenson.
The District 6 seat, held by Gary”Bird” Swanson, also will be on the ballot this year as are the Tekamah city Council seats held by Gary Anderson and Chad Zink.
The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 18. An incumbent is anyone who holds elective office, including someone who holds one office but wants to run for another. Nonincumbents may file through March 2.
The primary election is set for May 12. The general election is Nov. 3.