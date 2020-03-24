Like many places in town, the Plaindealer office is closed to walk-in traffic until further notice.
We’re still doing the work, just maybe not in the building. Many of our employees are utilizing technology and working from home, but someone is usually here to answer the phones. You can still stop in and pick up a paper, but to be cautious in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, we are trying to keep everyone, including our own staff, safe and healthy by maintaining social distancing. As such, customers are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 402-374-3015 if anything needs to be picked up; or we can help you by phone for any circulation, classified or customer service needs.
The Plaindealer is keeping all of its normal production and delivery schedules, however, some hand-delivered complimentary copies now will be delivered by mail.
Newsstand copies still will be available at their usual places and times.
If there are any government, public event or business changes or updates, we want to know and help get the word out. The editorial department is available by calling 402-374-3033.
Thanks for your patience and your cooperation. Stay safe.
—Mike Wood, Publisher
Mark Jackson, Editor