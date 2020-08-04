First of a series
So what do Tekamah residents want from their city leaders?
Judging by responses offered in a recent survey, pretty much what you’d expect—to have nuisance ordinances enforced and better streets.
As part of the research for the most recent comprehensive plan, recently completed by Hanna:Keelan, residents were asked to complete a survey covering a wide range of topics. They included demographic information like how long you’ve lived here, the number of people in your home, whether you own or rent and the condition of the structure.
Residents also were asked to rate the quality a variety of public services such as churches, stores, government and fire protection.
Residents also were asked how the appearance and sustainablity of the city could be improved.
In total, 208 responses were received. By contrast, a survey conducted about the future of the municipal swimming pool drew 361 responses.
The new comprehensive plan was accepted June 11 but returned to make a few editorial changes. The substance of the plan will be the subject of future installments of this series.
For the survey itself, more than half of those responding have lived in the city for more than 21 years. At 54 percent of respondents, the reply was three times that of the next closest demographic, those who have lived here more than a year but less than five years. That group made up 16 percent of those responding. The survey showed 69 percent of those responding owned their own home and a similar number was satisfied with their current place of residence.
The survey saw 42 percent of responses coming from two-person households, followed by one-person, 20 percent and four-person, 14 percent.
Two-thirds of the responses were given by graduates of Tekamah-Herman Schools, 36 percent had children in the school system and 23 percent said the school was a factor in their decision to live here.
Absent from the results were responses to the recreational opportunities that should be considered for Tekamah, the three businesses residents would like to see and the three services they would like to see.
Community services and public facilities were rated from 1 to 4 with 1 being Excellent and 4 being Poor.
Fire protection received the highest score, 1.3; followed by churches and library at 1.5 and medical clinics and banks at 1.6; the senior center and post office at 1.7 and the schools at 1.8.
The city hall and offices were rated at 2.0 and the city’s parks at 2.2. Government itself was rated at 2.5.
Public transportation, which is nearly nonexistent in the city, was rated at 3.9.
Transportation issues were scored 1, 2 or 3 with 1 being greatly needed and 3 being not needed. Control of storm water runoff was tapped as the top transportation item needing addressed, scoring a 1.6. Improved truck routes was scored at 1.9. Pedestrian/trails connections and school traffic circulation both came in at 2.0.
Community growth, land use and zoning matters were scored on a five-point scale with a 1 showing strong agreement and 5 strong disagreement.
Residents said the appearance of the city could best be improved by nuisance enforcement/property cleanup, scoring at 1.5. Housing development, rehabilitation scored 1.7 while the nebulous “Other,” category scored 1.9. They were the only categories rated below 2.2 which was the restoration and preservation of historic buildings.
Three categories rose to the top when residents were asked how the sustainability of the city could best be improved.
Of the 14 options provided, nuisance enforcement; improved streets, sidewalks and alleys; and business recruitment, retention and expansion all scored a 1.5. Increased marketing of vacant buildings scored a 1.7.
The survey showed 64 percent of respondents supporting strict enforcement of city ordinances addressing parking, junk vehicles and property maintenance. Only 10 percent didn’t support strict enforcement while a fourth of those responding gave no response to the question.