With Burt County among the 56 Nebraska counties operating under a Directed Health Measure late last week, what does that mean for area residents?
The DHM, which is in effect until May 6, forces bars and restaurants to close their inside dining rooms until further notice. The businesses can remain open for take-out, curbside or delivery only. Gatherings also are limited by law to 10 people or fewer. Exceeding the limit is punishable as a Class 5 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of a $100 fine.
The limit also is in effect at places such as senior centers, churches and other houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons and at social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events. Elective medical and dental procedures also must be cancelled.
Tekamah Police Department is charged with enforcing the 10-person rule inside the city. Police Chief Dan Jacobs said his department is hoping the citizens will make an effort to self-enforce. He also doesn’t think his department will need to be overly aggressive in enforcing it.
“I do not think this will be a big problem because most of, if not all of, the city’s residents want this virus problem to end as soon as possible,” Jacobs said. “The City of Tekamah is very concerned for the health and well being of the residents and the visitors to Tekamah. We, along with Tekamah-Herman Schools, local health care, the fire and rescue volunteers, the Chamber of Commerce, all have a vested interest in Tekamah. We will do all we can to have a positive outcome from this situation.”
The rule does not close beauty shops and barber shops, for now. Although other areas of the state have taken a more aggressive stance, an Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department spokesman told the Plandealer area shops can remain open as long as they adhere to the 10-person or less rules and maintain social distancing as much as possible.
The rule also does not force daycares to close. They can remain operational as long as they comply with certain directives outlined by the state, They include limiting groups to 10 children or fewer and the group must always contain the same 10 children. If more than one group is at the same daycare, the groups must not interact and members cannot change groups.
According to the governor’s office, the DHM does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs and other traditional office settings.