If you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you may be contacted by a contact tracer or public health worker from your state or local health department in an effort to help slow the spread of the disease. Here’s what to know if you get a call:
A contact tracer may call to let you know you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. All information you share with a contact tracer, like who you’ve been in contact with and your recent whereabouts, is confidential. During contact tracing, the health department staff will not ask you for
• Money
• Social Security number
• Bank account information
• Salary information
• Credit card numbers
You may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. This means staying home,
monitoring your health, and maintaining social distance from others at all times.
You may be asked to monitor your health and watch for symptoms of
COVID-19. Notify your doctor if you develop symptoms, and seek medical care if your symptoms worsen or become severe.
Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare Number or financial information. If someone calls and asks for personal information, like your Medicare Number, hang up and report it to us at 1-800-MEDICARE.
Remember, NEVER give any personal or financial information to any caller as there are always scammers looking for ways to take your money. Don’t let your guard down!