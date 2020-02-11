Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold WIC and immunization clinics in Oakland on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. They will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakland City Auditorium. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, contact NENCAP at 402-385-6300, or toll free at 800-445-2505.
NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years.
The immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control.
The immunization clinic can serve clients with and without health insurance.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area.
The agency serves over 10,000 clients a year through its outreach efforts.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families.
The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties.
Adult immunizations
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership offers immunizations to adults. Residents are encouraged to review their immunization records to make sure they are up to date with vaccines.
For example, have you had a Tetanus shot within the last 10 years? Did you have three Hepatitis B shots? Did you get a flu shot this year?
If you are missing immunizations, you are not fully protected, health officials say.
Appointments can be made through NENCAP to get caught up. The central office in Pender can be contacted at 402-385-6300; the Norfolk office an be reached at 402-844-4422; or the South Sioux City office can be reached at 402-494-1429.
Appointments can also be made for traveling clinics hosted across its 14-county service area, like the one in Oakland Feb. 20.