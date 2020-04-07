Businesses working hard to provide customers with options
As folks adjust to dealing with the Directed Health Measure status imposed on the county, the staff of the Burt County Plaindealer wants to let everyone know we understand your apprehension and share your frustration.
For what is worse than not knowing how long a bad situation will last or how bad it will get? Try to take comfort in knowing that while we may be somewhat isolated you are not alone. If you are feeling anxious or stressed – keep busy. Forge that anxiety and stress into something positive.
One way to do that is to support others who may also be nervous or worried. We at the Plaindealer are directing our efforts on local small businesses.
This week, we look at online shopping. Master’s Hand in Tekamah is one of the few small businesses in the county that had an established online presence.
“We’ve had basic online shopping for a while,” said Susie Robison, owner of Master’s Hand. “Otherwise we would probably be scrambling right now.”
Their website is generated using Shopify eCommerce Solutions. Robison said they are probably the most popular ecommerce company.
“They are expensive, but very intuitive,” she said. “It has been pretty easy to add items. We are still learning all of the things it can do for us.”
Another way to help infuse small businesses with much needed capital is to purchase gift cards and gift certificates now to use at a future date. Robison said many people have been purchasing gift cards and e-cards on her website.
“We are just so grateful,” she said. “We have a very supportive community.”
Other local businesses that offer gift cards are Dairy King, D’Moore Pizza, Way North Restaurant & Lounge, Gotta Get Some Coffee and Chatterbox Brews. Chatterbox is also working on getting its menu items posted online for pick-up, said owner Cindy Chatt.
An easy way to show support for your local small business is to go online and share their website with friends and family. When you do, be sure to use the appropriate hashtag, like #burtcountycares #craigcares #decaturcares #hermancares #lyonscares #oaklandcares #tekamahcares
Also, give positive reviews to businesses you have frequented.
Don’t forget to stop by the Plaindealer office to pick up a few “Thank You” cards for those hardworking individuals who keep the shelves stocked and the gas flowing. They don’t cost anything but the time it takes to fill out and drop off. A kind word could make a big difference to someone stressed out.
If you can’t think of someone off the top of your head, write one to Cheyna Hennig at the Save More Market in Tekamah. It is through her efforts, and those of her cohorts (like Katie Tobin and Anjolena Hampton) that people can go to the store and get things for their family.