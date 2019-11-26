Female agriculture landowners, farmers and ranchers looking to increase their business management skills are encouraged to register for the 2019 Women Managing Agricultural Land conference. The conference will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive, in Lincoln. This is on the former Nebraska State Fair grounds.
The first-ever Women Managing Agricultural Land Conference will allow women to build relationships with each other, attend workshops and gain valuable knowledge. Keynote speakers and workshops will focus on helping Nebraska farmland owners and tenants navigate the challenges they face.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in land values, Nebraska property taxes, cash rental rates and cultivating landlord tenant relationships. Jim Jansen, co-author of the Nebraska Farm Real Estate survey, will discuss trends in Nebraska land values. Mykel Taylor, of Kansas State University, will share resources related to negotiations and communication between landowners and tenants. Cathy Anderson, from the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency, will discuss the 2018 Farm Bill and its implications for Nebraska agriculture.
The full conference schedule and registration form are available at https://wia.unl.edu/wmal. A registration fee of $45 per person covers materials, meals and breaks.
The conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. In Nebraska, Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America. For more information about the Women Managing Agriculture Land conference, go to wia.unl.edu or contact your local Nebraska Extension office.
2019 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo
The 2019 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo on Thursday, December 19, will assist soybean producers in planning for next year’s growing season. The Expo will be in the Saunders County Fairgrounds pavilion in Wahoo.
The event opens with coffee, doughnuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Presenters include University researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives. Producers will also be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and view new farm equipment during a 30-minute break at 9:45.
The Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization will be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Saunders County Food Bank backpack program. A complimentary noon lunch will be served.