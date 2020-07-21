1 Year Ago (2019)
Casey Stone with her dog Frankie, won a purple in Level 2 agility at the Fremont District 4-H dog show July 11.
They were also named champion in Novice Obedience, and Champion in Senior Showmanship. Casey is the daughter of Juli Morrow of Tekamah.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The softball season came to a close for local teams at the Class D state tournaments in Hastings over the weekend. Tekamah-Herman forwarded both of its 10-under teams into state play.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Burt’s Best 4-H member Jadyn Fleischman won the grand champion market gilt title at Burt County Fair’s swine show, and one of the Carroll Pearson Memorial traveling trophies that goes with it.
20 Years Ago (2000)
The Commitments, a high energy musical theatre ministry team from the University of Sioux Falls, will be performing at the Tekamah’s First Baptist Church July 24.
The group is touring eight states in the Midwest presenting its current show, “What Are We Doing Here….Again:”
30 Years Ago (1990)
Donald Bartling, a Herman area farmer, was elected Chairman of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board during the group’s July 12 meeting. He succeeds Gene Chamberlain of Tekamah.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Tekamah-Herman teachers are expected to officially accept their contract for the 1980-81 school year at the end of this month, according to Superintendent Melvin Doeschot.
Doeschot said the school board and teachers have reached a tentative agreement on the contract, but the action cannot be made official until the two groups are able to meet.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Contractor Dick Lowe’s construction crew dug footing trenches for one of the three new homes to be built in Tekamah’s Railroad Addition.
Steel Products Company has moved its downtown office headquarters into the city old fire station. Company owner John Lydick purchased the building from the city this summer. Extensive intern & extensive remolding for the structure is planned.
60 Years Ago (1960)
The second annual rodeo to be presented this weekend expects to see 85-100 contestants, more than last year’s count.
The E & H saving bonds purchased in Burt County amounted to $51,862 for the month of June. This brought the total sales for the first half of 1960 to $499,437 statewide as reported by state director Frank B. Heritage.
70 Years Ago (1950)
The Burt County Cooperative Oil company is mailing dividend checks this week to patrons. About 820 checks making up the total the dividend of $8,864 will be mailed out.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Loans on 1937-38 corn are redeemable at 58 cents per bushel. Loans on barley grading number-5 or better will be made to producers who have not exceeded their total soil depleting acreage allotment at the following rates number-1 at 35 cents; number-2, .34 cents; number-3 .32; number-4, 29 cents; and number-5 at 25 cents.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Soybeans make a very excellent high protein concentrates for dairy cattle. Since they carry 16 percent of fat they are also very high in total digestible nutrients. Investigations at the Purdue Station show that soybeans are fully as valuable in a dairy rotation as linseed oil meal.
Scientists are looking for a way for cows to give more milk three times a day to up production.