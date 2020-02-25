East Ward residents in Tekamah will have a new representative when a new body is empaneled in December.
Current council member Chad Zink did not file for re-election by the Feb. 18 deadline for incumbents.
Zink told the Plaindealer his decision stems from his dissatisfaction with city leadership. He cited Mayor Ron Grass’ decision not to appoint commissioners and the continued lack of a code enforcement officer as being among the factors that “make it difficult for the council to do its job. I think I can make a difference by focusing on other areas outside of city government.”
Zink said he would finish his term because he was elected by his constituents to represent them for a full term.
Political newcomer Matt Cass has filed for the East Ward seat. Zink said Cass has his full support.
Gary Anderson, the senior member of Tekamah City Council and the current council president, had filed to retain his West Ward seat.
Nonincumbents may file for office with Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel through the close of business on March 2. Unless at least two more candidates file in either race, both will advance directly to November’s general election.
Under state law, nonpartisan races don’t need a primary unless the candidate pool is greater than twice the number of available seats.
In other recent filings, Reece French has filed to keep his East Ward seat on the Lyons-Decatur Northeast school board while Lisa Christiansen is seeking to keep her West Ward seat. Kiley Johnson is asking to be returned to the Oakland-Craig school board.
Jean Neary has filed for a seat on the Tekamah Airport Authority. Nathan Anderson is seeking a seat on the Oakland City Council while incumbent Allen Steinmeyer is asking to retain is seat on the Lyons City Council.