A private family service for Aileen Heintzelman age 94, of Fremont, was held Saturday, January 9, 2021. The former Lyons woman passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Burial will be held at a later date in Lyons Cemetery.
Aileen Ann Ramsey daughter of the late Orville S. and Rose M. (Braucher) Ramsey, was born March 21, 1926, at the Ramsey farm near Lyons. She attended the Lyons Public School where she graduated with the Class of 1944. After graduation, she attended the Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, after which she was employed at the First National Bank in Lyons and later employed in Fremont as a bookkeeper.
Aileen and Peter Heintzelman were united in marriage on March 12, 1970, in Lyons. The joy of her life was her family.
Aileen was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church; first in Lyons, then Valley and finally in Fremont. She was also a deacon and Stephen Minister, moderator of the Presbyterian Women and an active member of Circle One, Presbyterian Searchers Sunday School class and chancel choir while in Fremont.
Aileen joined the Esther Chapter No. 208 Order of the Eastern Star in Lyons in 1945. She later was a member of the Arbor Vitae Chapter No. 92 in Fremont. She was also a member of P.E.O. joining Chapter CX in Lyons in 1971 and then Chapter HK in Fremont. For several years she worked for Home Instead Senior Care where she made many new friends and found enjoyment caring for others. She was honored in 2009 as Care Giver of the Year.
She is survived by her husband, Peter; daughter, Linda Koehler of West Point; son, Gary (Peggy) Christoffersen of Kennard; stepsons – Michael Heintzelman of Lincoln and Joseph Heintzelman of Los Angeles, Calif.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Garland (and wife Evelyn) Ramsey, son Jeffrey Christoffersen and son-in-law Brian Koehler.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.ludvigsenmortuary.com. If you were unable to watch the service live, please use the following link: youtube/yG5oyQs6-sQ.