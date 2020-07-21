Aileen Ruszczyk

There will be a private burial in Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Neb. at a later date for Aileen Rusczyk. The Lyons native passed away quietly on Friday, July 10, 2020, at an Estero, Fla., hospital. She was 85.
Aileen was born on March 24, 1935, in Lyons to Marvin and Roseanna (Rogers) Peterson.
After graduating from Lyons High School, she attended and graduated from Wayne State College and had a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Omaha and Kenosha and Racine, Wisc. It was her pride and joy to watch her students learn and grow.
Aileen married Lawrence Ruszczyk in Racine, Wisc., and they enjoyed a long life together until Larry’s death in March 2011. Larry and Aileen retired to Naples, Fla., during the winter months and loved to go to northern Wisconsin in the summer.
Aileen loved to walk and enjoyed nature, was an avid reader and was always trying to learn and try new things. She also enjoyed bargain shopping at local shops in Naples and morning coffee with a group of other seniors at McDonalds. Aileen and Larry were avid Green Bay Packer fans and attended as many games as time would allow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Alice Peterson; husband, Lawrence Ruszczyk; brothers, Carl Peterson and Gordon Peterson.
Aileen is survived by her granddaughter Melissa Eder and family of Franksville, Wisc.; sister-in-law, Doris Peterson, Oakland Height;, nieces, Sandra Francis and Teresa Pounds of Lyons; and nephew, Lee (Peggy) Peterson of Rosalie, Neb.
Aileen believed it is hard to lose a loved one, but God was the weaver of the tapestry of life and none but He knew when the pattern would be finished.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was is in charge of the arrangements.