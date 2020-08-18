A celebration of the life of Alan Cram and time of sharing was held Friday evening, Aug. 14, 2020, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastor Tim Wegenast will officiated. Cram, 69, of Phillips, Neb., passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Emmanuel Hospital in Omaha as the result of an accidental fall at his home.
A Tekamah native, Alan was born July 26, 1951, in Omaha, the son of Gordon and Gladith (Ray) Cram. He grew up on the family’s farm near Tekamah, graduating from Tekamah High School in the Class of 1969. He then attended Western Nebraska Vocational Tech School in Sidney, Neb., where he graduated in 1971 with a degree in airframe and power plant mechanics.
He loved all things related to airplanes and, at the age of 12, was taught to fly from the airstrip on the farm by his dad who taped wood blocks to the foot pedals so Alan could reach them.
He was part of the Army National Guard and worked as a helicopter mechanic. Later, trucking was his livelihood starting with driving for beer companies including Hamms, Coors and Miller, then driving over-the-road as an owner-operator, and most recently drove a tanker for Bosselman’s Trucking before retiring.
On Dec. 21, 2014, Alan married Linda Sue Anderson in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He was a member of Crooked Creek Gun Club, a lifetime member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the Elk’s Camping Club and Tekamah American Legion.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; son, Jeffery (Karla) Cram of Lincoln and their son, Caden; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Doering of Merriam, Kan., and their children, Logan and Katelyn; stepdaughter, Sheri (Josh) Aubert of Grand Island; and nieces, Vickie Jo Venus and Deanna Kay Johnson and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Vickie Joe and a sister, Linda Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date
All Faiths Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.