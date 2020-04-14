A memorial service for Allen Tranmer is being planned for a later date. The Tekamah man passed away April 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was 62.
Allen Keith Tranmer was born Dec. 16, 1957, to Harlan and Marlene (Modlin) Tranmer, in Omaha. He grew up on a farm near Decatur and graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1977. In February 1979, he married Carol Miller from Blair. Soon after, in May 1979, their daughter April Renee Tranmer was born. In August 1984, Allen and his family moved to Denver, Colo., where he worked as a truck driver and front-end loader operator until November 2017, when he returned home to Tekamah.
Allen’s family always came first and foremost. He never missed an athletic game, school event or life event when it came to April, even if it meant parking a semi on the side of a busy street. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, Harlan, and his brother, Roger. He also enjoyed beating his mother, Marlene and sister, Wynelle in card games.
He is survived by his daughter, April Tranmer of Thornton, Colo; parents, Harlan and Marlene Tranmer of Tekamah; brother, Roger Tranmer and sister, Wynelle Morrow of Tekamah; an aunt; nieces and a nephew; a great-niece and great-nephew; cousins; brothers-in-law; friends.
Anyone wishing to share any memories or condolences may post them on the Tribute Wall of Allen’s obituary at www.pelanfuneralservices.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.