A private family service is planned in Minnesota for Amanda Ewig. A memorial service will be held in Nebraska when COVID-19 conditions allow. The Eden Prairie, Minn., woman passed away Aug. 4, 2020, during a courageous battle against cancer. She was 42.
Amanda Joy (Connealy) Ewig was born Aug. 4, 1977, in Omaha to Mike and Lea Connealy. She spent her formative years in Omaha before moving with her family to Plymouth, Minn., in 1992. While in Omaha, Mandy was confirmed at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Her Nebraska roots ran deep and Mandy remained an engaged fan of all University of Nebraska sports, especially Big Red football and volleyball.
She graduated from Wayzata (Minn.) High School in 1996 where she was a gifted softball pitcher, earning numerous all-conference, all-metro and all-state awards. She is believed to still hold many school records after compiling over 50 wins and 500 strikeouts.
Mandy graduated from St. Cloud State University where she made many friends, especially her roommate and lifelong best friend, Jessica Wright.
She loved to travel and her trips included Europe, California, Arizona and numerous family trips to Naples, Fla. Mandy also loved the theater arts scene in Minneapolis and never missed a chance to see “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and most recently, “Hamilton.” She enjoyed all musical genres and was a big fan of Dixie Chicks.
Mandy worked energetically for several local companies over the years, most recently at Morrie’s Automotive Group in the corporate office. The management at Morrie’s were very supportive of Mandy during her two cancer battles and her family thanks them for their kindness.
She also spent a few years in the mortgage department of BMO Harris Bank where she met her future husband, Brett Ewig. They were married in Minneapolis in October of 2010 and to this union were born two children: Hayley Amanda in 2012 and Carson Thomas in 2015.
Mandy was preceded in death by both of her grandfathers: Dick Elston of Omaha and Neil Connealy of Tekamah.
She is survived by her parents, husband and children; brother, Clint Connealy of St. Louis Park, Minn.; sister, Paige (Shaun) Stevens of Coon Rapids, Minn.; nephews, Waylon Connealy and Shia Stevens; in-laws, Paul and Joan Ewig of New Berlin, Wisc.; family members, Brian, Trisha, Bennett and Lily Ewig of New Berlin; Brett’s sister, Shelly (Marc) Christian and their daughter Billie, all of Ballwin, Mo.; grandmothers Elaine Elston of Omaha and Joan Connealy of Tekamah; many aunts, uncles and friends.
The family also wishes to thank Brett’s employer, Tradition Capital Bank, for their constant support and the ICU nursing staff at Methodist Hospital, especially Char, Jackie and Chaplain Janet as they helped Mandy through her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to and can be made at, www.fireflysisterhood.org/donate, or www.teamjackfoundation.org/mandy.