Andy Weldon

Funeral services and a celebration of life for Randy Weldon was held June 28, 2020, at Saint Mary Basilica in Phoenix, Ariz. He passed away June 17, 2020, at his home in Phoenix after a short illness. He was 62.
Randy Joe Weldon was born Aug. 3, 1957 to Tom and Reva (Sedlock) Weldon in Sigourney, Iowa.
His family moved to Arizona in 1964 due to his childhood health issues. Randy attended both Catholic and public schools. He played organized youth sports until June 30, 1975, when he joined the United States Navy.
Randy served on the USS Hunley AS-31 until June 29, 1981. During this time he was educated in fleet ballistic missile submarines and received several outstanding citations for his leadership and skill. He also took pride in playing for a Navy softball team.
After discharge he returned to his beloved Valley of the Sun, and took a job driving for Dolly Madison, earning the family nickname Uncle Donut. He then went to work for the Palo Verde Generating Station where he remained for 33 years until his retirement in 2014.
In 1986, Riley Joseph was born and for Randy, this was a life changing event and his number-one pride and joy. He never tired of talking about his son. Randy loved sports, fishing, golf, the Packers, the Red Sox, and going to the gym where he met Liesl Kurtenbach in 2009. In June 2010, Randy and Liesl, were married and remained together until his untimely death.
Randy is survived by his wife, Liesl, his son, Riley, beloved daughter-in-law, Mary and his grandchildren, Riley and Elizabelle; stepchildren Rachel, Chanel, Michael, Courtney, and grandchildren, Jameson and Kellen; brother, Rev. Michael Weldon, OFM, and sisters, Teri Weldon, Shiela (John) Maryott, Renee (Lisa) Keegan, and Deb (Lloyd) Paulson; his best buddy Ken Moiser and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent to:
St. Mary Basilica
c/o Randy Weldon Memorial
231 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix, Arizona 85004