A funeral Mass for Anna Miszkiel will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colorado Springs, Colo., at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. A private interment will follow. The former Tekamah woman died peacefully on May 21, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
A native of Poland, Anna was born Oct. 12, 1926. She and her late husband, Stanislaw, and son Henryk, emigrated to the United States after World War II and made their home in Tekamah for 45 years.
A devout Catholic, Anna drew strength from her faith and devotion to the Holy Mother. She was a loving wife and mother, and nothing was more important to her than family.
Anna appreciated simple pleasures—a morning walk and a cup of tea. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in the flowers that adorned her yard. Her delicious home baked desserts and pastries were generously shared and widely enjoyed. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, her commitment to her children’s and grandchildren’s education, her kindness to all, and her loyalty to, and love of, family and friends.
She is survived by four children: Henryk, Susan, John, and Mike; four grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, and Mandy; and two great-grandchildren: Isabella and Jozef.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tekamah Community Foundation.
