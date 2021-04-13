Word has been received of the death of Oakland native Auralea Mishler. She passed away at a nursing home in Jonesboro, Ark., on March 5, 2021, at the age of 100.
Auralea was born to Harry and Ada Lindquist on Dec. 13, 1920,
After graduating from Oakland High School, Auralea moved to Wyandotte, Mich., where she met and married Walden Mishler on Aug. 24, 1940. Auralea worked as a bookkeeper for several companies until they retired to Florida in 1984. Walden passed away in 1988, at the age of 75.
Survivors include her daughter, Orleen Smithers; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ron) Guernsey; great-grandson, R.J. Guernsey; great-granddaughter, Sydney Guernsey; all living in the Las Vegas, Nev., area.
Auralea will be taking her place in the Lindquist family plot, next to her husband, in the Oakland Cemetery.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.