 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auralea Mishler

Auralea Mishler

  • 1 min to read

Word has been received of the death of Oakland native Auralea Mishler. She passed away at a nursing home in Jonesboro, Ark., on March 5, 2021, at the age of 100.

Auralea was born to Harry and Ada Lindquist on Dec. 13, 1920,

After graduating from Oakland High School, Auralea moved to Wyandotte, Mich., where she met and married Walden Mishler on Aug. 24, 1940. Auralea worked as a bookkeeper for several companies until they retired to Florida in 1984. Walden passed away in 1988, at the age of 75.

Survivors include her daughter, Orleen Smithers; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ron) Guernsey; great-grandson, R.J. Guernsey; great-granddaughter, Sydney Guernsey; all living in the Las Vegas, Nev., area.

Auralea will be taking her place in the Lindquist family plot, next to her husband, in the Oakland Cemetery.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News