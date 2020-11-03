Memorial graveside services for Betty Gardipee were held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Craig Cemetery. The 92-year-old Craig native passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, Neb.
Betty Lee “Bert” Gardipee, daughter of Richard E. and Mary Agnes (Wilcox) Hancock, was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Craig and graduated from Craig High School. Betty joined Craig Presbyterian Church in 1942 and was a member there for 78 years. She worked as a secretary for Oakland-Craig Public School for 25 years.
Betty married Carroll Gardipee Jan. 11, 1950. To this union was born one son and one daughter.
Betty’s hobbies included gardening, embroidering dish towels and baking cookies. After moving to Shalimar Gardens, she was able to continue her love of baking cookies by joining their activity group known as “The Busy Bakers.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll; sister, Erla Mary; brother, Howard; son-in-law, Rodney Jensen.
Betty is survived by her son, Larry Gardipee of Covington, Ga.; daughter, Cathy Jensen of Fremont; nieces and nephews; a host of friends at Shalimar Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Craig Presbyterian Church or Burt County Museum.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.